Police take ‘The Grinch’ into custody after attempt to end Christmas, ‘steal’ ambulance

Originally Published: 24 NOV 25 12:27 ET

By Caitlyn Scott

Click here for updates on this story

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WTAE) -- Police officers are being hailed as heroes after stopping a "green-furred suspect" who attempted to "end" Christmas and "steal" an ambulance in Allegheny County.

Verona Borough police said the department received several 911 calls reporting a "green-furred male wearing a Santa-style outfit" removing holiday decorations and gifts from residents along Center Avenue and Wildwood Avenue.

Officials said callers reported the suspect dragging a large red sack while mumbling about "ending Christmas."

When officials arrived on the scene, they said unplugged Christmas lights and overturned yard decorations were found. Missing wreaths were also said to have been reported.

Police also said large footprints resembling oversized slippers were found in the fresh snow that was on the ground at the time.

At 3:15 a.m., officials said, while patrolling the 700 block of Allegheny River Boulevard, the green-furred suspect was seen attempting to load a large red sack onto a makeshift sleigh.

The sleigh was being pulled by a small dog wearing antlers. The dog, later identified by the name "Max," appeared cooperative but extremely tired.

Upon police arrival, the suspect yelled, "You'll never stop me from canceling Christmas in Verona!" and attempted to run from officers.

The suspect was later identified as "The Grinch."

The sleigh, however, did not move, and the Grinch attempted to climb a decorated lamppost and became caught in Borough-issued garlands.

He was taken into custody without further incident.

Officials later searched the sack on the sleigh, which recovered multiple stolen items, including wrapped presents, stockings, cookies, and one deflated inflatable snowman.

According to a release, the Grinch admitted that his motivation was that Verona's "holiday cheer was too much noise," but later expressed emotional conflict hearing residents' caroling.

In addition, a separate post on Facebook by Lower Valley Ambulance EMS said the Grinch stole an ambulance and took a tour of the town. Video from the emergency service showed the Grinch riding around in the ambulance, along with him later being taken into custody for that incident.

The Verona Borough Police Department charged the Grinch with theft by unlawful taking, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct.

The Grinch was later released and offered to help keep the holiday peace.

(Disclaimer: No real arrests were made in this incident; all was posted in good holiday fun/spirit)

This story was provided to CNN Wire by an affiliate and does not contain original CNN reporting.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.