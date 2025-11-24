Two men arrested after fleeing from traffic stop, crashing in Idaho Falls yard

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Two men are now in custody after crashing into an Idaho Falls neighborhood while fleeing a traffic stop early Monday morning, November 24, 2025.

The incident began around 12:30 a.m. when a Bonneville County Sheriff's Deputy spotted two vehicles street racing near the intersection of 25th E. and 1st St.

When the Deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, one of the vehicles immediately turned onto Mesa St. and sped away. The Deputy followed the vehicle down the dead-end street, where they found the vehicle had lost control and crashed into a tree in the front yard of a home.

As more Deputies arrived on the scene, they found and detained the two men as they attempting to exit the wrecked vehicle. The driver was identified as 18-year-old Augustine Perez Jr., who was placed under arrest for Felony Eluding a Peace Officer. The passenger was identified as 20-year-old Terrin Malik Hopwood, who police discovered was in possession of several THC Vapes.

In the subsequent investigation, Deputies found an AR-15 rifle inside the vehicle and determined that Hopwood had allegedly tossed a 9mm handgun into the front yard of the home just moments before the Deputy pulled up. Deputies also found several THC vape devices underneath the vehicle.

Both Perez and Hopwood were transported to a local hospital for medical clearance due to minor injuries from the crash. They were then booked into the Bonneville County Jail. During the booking process at the jail, Perez was officially booked on a Felony Charge of Eluding, and Hopwood was booked for Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana.