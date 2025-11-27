Hundreds filled the Rexburg Tabernacle kick off Thanksgiving celebrations

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — Hundreds filled the Rexburg Tabernacle on Thursday morning, November 27th, to kick off their Thanksgiving celebrations at a cherished local event.

Attendees were treated to a heartfelt musical performance by the local choir, alongside several talks focused on the spirit of the season of giving.

This annual community event is a long-standing tradition, having been hosted for over 40 years, and is entirely organized by dedicated community volunteers.

"It's really easy on Thanksgiving to sort of get busy with the food and the family and whatever else is happening and forget that. The point is to think about our blessings and to really focus on the things that are beautiful in life," said Heide Pyper music specialist for the Cultural Arts Department of the City of Rexburg. "So I hope that's what people can do. They come and just sit and enjoy the beautiful surroundings, the beautiful music, focus on our blessings, and then they can go home and start really the holiday season with that in their hearts. It's it's a great thing."

Many who attended told Local News 8 that they make it a point to go every year, viewing the service as an essential way to set a reflective and grateful tone for their Thanksgiving festivities. For some, the traditional gathering has firmly become a cornerstone of their family's holiday traditions.