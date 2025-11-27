Lemhi County warns some property taxes double-charged due to US Bank error

LEMHI COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — The Lemhi County Treasurer and Tax Collector's office has issued an urgent public alert regarding a bank error that has resulted in some property tax payments being double-charged.

The County Treasurer’s office reported that a processing error by US Bank caused a Monday, November 24th, bank deposit to be run twice, double-charging some property tax payments.

The Treasurer's office warns that the error may affect payments that were processed on late Friday, November 21st, payments made on Monday, November 24th, and payments received and processed via mail over the weekend of November 22nd-23rd.

The Treasurer's office is urging all potentially affected taxpayers to immediately check their bank accounts for any errors or double charges, urging residents to contact their banks and alert them of the situation.

"Have your bank's adjustment department contact US Bank's adjustment department so they can work on correcting any issues within your account," said the Treasurer's Office in a Facebook post.

The Lemhi County Treasurer’s office went on to apologize for any inconvenience the error has caused.