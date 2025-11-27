Boise semi-truck driver airlifted after fiery I-15 rollover crash near Arimo

ARIMO, Idaho (KIFI) — A Boise semi-truck driver was airlifted to a local hospital last night after his vehicle rolled over and caught fire on Interstate 15 near Arimo.

The Idaho State Police reports the crash took place around 7:30 p.m. near milepost 40, south of Arimo. A 55-year-old man from Boise was driving a 2024 Freightliner semi-truck, which was pulling three trailers loaded with mixed cargo, including foodstuffs and automotive parts.

According to the ISP, the semi-truck went off the right shoulder of the southbound lane into a field and then rolled onto its side before catching on fire.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was taken by air ambulance ot a local hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.