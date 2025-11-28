I-15 Exit 73 reopens near Pocatello after 7-hour Freightliner crash closure

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The right northbound lane of I-15 off-ramp at Exit 73 near Pocatello has reopened, seven hours after a single-vehicle crash involving a commercial truck blocked the exit earlier this morning.

The incident took place around 9:07 a.m. today, Friday, November 28, 2025, at milepost 73.

According to a news release from the Idaho State Police (ISP), a 45-year-old man from Coalville, Utah, was driving a 2026 Freightliner northbound on I-15. Police say his vehicle drifted out of its lane, struck a concrete barrier, and ultimately came to rest across the off-ramp for Exit 73.

The crash completely blocked the exit ramp. The ramp and right lane remained closed as crews worked to clear the scene and recover the vehicle.

The ISP news release did not report any injuries as a result of the crash. The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.