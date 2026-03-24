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City of Blackfoot Calls for Public’s Help After Jenson’s Grove Vandalism

City of Blackfoot
By
New
Published 5:28 PM

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) — The City of Blackfoot is calling on the community for leads after a vandal or vandals violently smashed a stall in the men's restroom at Jenson's Grove.

In a Facebook post, the City of Blackfoot shared photos of the vandalism. Due to the damage, the men's restroom at the park is closed until further notice.

The city is now asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Blackfoot Police Department.

"We appreciate the community’s help in keeping City facilities safe and respectful," the city stated in its post.

For more information, click HERE.

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