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Crash blocks I-15 north of Blackfoot; Hay bales littering roadway

KIFI
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Published 10:49 AM

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) — A crash along Southbound I-15 is causing significant delays for travelers north of Blackfoot.

According to the Idaho Transportation Department, the crash took place around 9:57 AM near W 450 N. Details surrounding the incident are limited, but ITD has confirmed that there are several large hay bales on the roadway.

The right lane is currently blocked, and the left lane is partially blocked. ITD is directing drivers to expect delays and use caution. For updates on traffic and road closures, click HERE.

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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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