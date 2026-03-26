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How the ICONIC Program is building Idaho’s future one skid steer at a time

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today at 5:40 PM
Published 5:39 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho is solving its labor shortage one excavator at a time. Through the ICONIC program, a collaboration between the Idaho Transportation Department and the Department of Labor, residents are trading their resumes for steering wheels. By combining two weeks of high-tech simulation with hands-on machinery operation, the program is transforming career-changers into certified operators in just one month.

“There’s more money going into heavy construction projects than ever before,” one program official said. “And because of an aging workforce, we don't have enough workers who are going into the trades.”

The program offers real-world training led by industry veterans. Out of 78 applicants, only six were selected for the current four-week academy.

For many students, the academy is a lifeline in a tightening job market.

“I was on the job search... it’s kind of tough out there,” said student Jeffrey Stevens. “I’ve learned a lot of skills in just three weeks. We’re learning about safety and vehicle maintenance because these machines are very expensive. I’m looking forward to full-time employment.”

The program specifically targets individuals looking for a career pivot. Among the six selected is Jahaira Lopez, the only woman in the current group. Lopez moved to Idaho from Orlando, Florida, with a background in construction and a goal to master the industry's largest machinery.

“For me, where I was at in life, this was an amazing option,” Lopez said. “The achievement is just as good as a four-year or two-year degree. It’s just an honor to be selected.”

The curriculum begins with two weeks of high-tech simulations before students are permitted to operate actual machinery. By the end of the month, students earn industry-recognized certifications in equipment operation, as well as traffic control and flagging.

Instructor Chase Arnold said, “Everyone's getting a chance to get on the machines and learn the basic stuff. The more time they already have in machines, the more confident they can be on the job and operate them safely.”

Officials say the program is a direct solution to the state's labor shortage, proving that in Idaho’s growing economy, the only requirement for success is a willingness to get dirty.

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Par Kermani

Reporter/MMJ at Local News 8 KIFI in Idaho Falls. 2024 Utah Journalism Award recipient and honors graduate from Weber State University.

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