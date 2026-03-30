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ISP investigating Sunday afternoon semi-truck rollover near Butte City

MGN: 546335
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Published 9:44 AM

BUTTE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — A semi-truck crash on State Highway 33 caused major delays on Sunday afternoon. Fortunately, first responders say the driver involved walked away with only minor injuries.

According to Idaho State Police (ISP), the accident happened around 2:45 Sunday afternoon near milepost 6. A 48-year-old Twin Falls man was driving a Western Star Auto Car hauling a trailer eastbound when he lost control of the vehicle.

The truck tipped on its side, but ISP says the 48-year-old driver from Twin Falls was wearing his seatbelt and preventing serious harm.

The crash blocked the eastbound lanes for about eight hours as crews worked to clear the wreckage. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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