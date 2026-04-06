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Fort Hall Police seek ‘armed and dangerous’ Pocatello man

Sean Tindore
Fort Hall Police
Sean Tindore
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Published 12:26 PM

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) — The Fort Hall Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a wanted Pocatello man who is considered a threat to the community.

Authorities have identified the man as 28-year-old Sean Tindore. While police have not yet released the specific charges or the nature of the investigation, they have issued a stern warning stating Tindore is considered armed and dangerous.

Members of the public are advised not to approach Tindore. If you see him, contact law enforcement immediately. A cash reward is available for any information that leads to his arrest and/or conviction. For more information, click HERE.

If you have seen Sean Tindore or have information regarding his current whereabouts, contact the Fort Hall Police Department at (208)238-4000, their local law enforcement agency, or 911.

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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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