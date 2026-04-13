Utah man takes on Boston Marathon after Parkinson’s disease diagnosis

Originally Published: 13 APR 26 09:21 ET

By Julia Sandor

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SYRACUSE, Utah (KSTU) -- Chris Needham has always been athletic. There’s no question about that.

Moving to Utah in 2003 as a competitive speed skater, Needham was drawn to the state because of the athletic facilities and coaches. It wasn’t until a doctor’s order that he traded in those skates for sneakers.

"A little over three years ago, I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease,” Needham said.

After a visit with his neurologist for an unrelated reason, Needham said a brain scan confirmed that he had the disease, which is a disorder of the nervous system.

“I couldn’t believe it at all,” he said. "I was 42 years old. I thought there was no possible way. I was fit and healthy.”

At first, Chris thought he couldn’t outrun his diagnosis, but his doctor recommended doing just that.

Yanga Pathak has been in the field of neuromodulation for about 15 years as the Medical Affairs Manager for Abbott. She’s seen how exercise can help people with Parkinson's time and time again.

“Parkinson’s is a progressive disorder, but when you get it early, if you start incorporating things like exercise into your treatment practice, it slows the decline that is typically associated with this kind of disease indication,” Pathak said.

Pathak added that Parkinson’s disease is usually associated with people over the age of 60, but Needham was diagnosed early.

For Chris, that means he’s been able to keep a running regimen.

“My initial exam score was high. Nowadays, I’m at a level that she wouldn’t diagnose me with Parkinson’s if she hadn’t already done so," he explained. "I have noticed that it’s gotten better with the exercise."

He’s doing so much better that he’s going a bit further than the extra mile.

“When I found out I was going to run Boston [Marathon] with Team Abbott, it was a very emotional moment for me. I was in my office, and I was truly overcome with emotions,” Needham said.

Abbott, the global healthcare company, is the title sponsor for the Abbott World Marathon Majors series. Team Abbott is a community of runners who have faced health challenges, but like Chris, are overcoming those challenges.

Growing up in the Boston area, Needham has watched the marathon and has always heard the inspiring stories. Now, running it himself, he said it’s proof that Parkinson’s doesn’t define you.

Needham's goal isn’t to finish first, but to inspire others.

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