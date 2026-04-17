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Attorneys for Tyler Robinson Seek Camera Ban in Charlie Kirk Murder Case

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Updated
today at 10:19 AM
Published 10:09 AM

PROVO, Utah (KIFI) — Defense attorneys for Tyler Robinson, the man accused of killing Charlie Kirk, will appear before a Utah judge this Friday, arguing for a total ban on courtroom cameras. The defense argues that the ongoing live broadcast of prosecution proceedings violates his right to a fair trial, according to CNN.

Watch the LIVE hearing below:

“The predominant purpose being served by the live stream coverage has not been the educational reporting of the court proceedings, but rather advertising profit, sensationalism, political agendas, and, most prominently, the vilification of Mr. Robinson,” his attorneys wrote in their motion to bar cameras in the courtroom.

On the other side, media organizations, state prosecutors, and Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, are pushing the court to keep the cameras rolling. "They argue the best way to guard against the misinformation and conspiracy theories that concern Robinson’s defense team is to make the process transparent," according to CNN.

Robinson has been charged with aggravated murder in the September shooting of the conservative activist on the Utah Valley University campus in Orem.

While prosecutors have stated they intend to seek the death penalty, Robinson's defense has not yet entered a plea.

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