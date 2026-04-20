Idaho Transportation Department Director Scott Stokes to retire after 35 Years

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — After nearly 35 years of service, Idaho Transportation Department Director Scott Stokes has announced his retirement, effective June 30.

“I have been most fortunate to be part of this very dedicated team who serves Idaho in transportation during a great period of growth and need. And the support of our Governor, Legislature, and transportation board has allowed us to make long-lasting improvements,” said Stokes in a news release announcing his retirement.

Stokes, who became ITD Director after serving 15 years as the department's chief deputy, oversaw "an unprecedented period of investment in Idaho’s transportation infrastructure," according to Governor Brad Little. During his tenure, ITD says the department experienced significant increases in transportation funding and earned a reputation for innovative project delivery.

“Scott understood that strategic transportation investments are about more than roads and bridges — they are the backbone of economic prosperity, connecting Idaho businesses to markets, supporting workforce growth, and keeping our state competitive. His decades of service reflect a deep commitment to building a safer, more efficient transportation system that supports opportunity across every region of Idaho,” Governor Brad Little said.

Stokes’ journey at ITD began in 1991 and has included various positions, including state bridge engineer and district engineer in Coeur d'Alene for over a decade.

Idaho Transportation Board Chairman Bill Moad expressed gratitude for Stokes’ long-term impact on the state’s connectivity.

"His dedication to employees and public resources has made a lasting impact on ITD and the communities we serve," Moad stated.

Now begins the search for a director to step into Stokes' shoes. With the recent passage of Senate Bill 1300, Governor Little and the Idaho Transportation Board will now begin the process of selecting a new leader to manage the challenges of Idaho’s evolving transportation needs.

"While we honor his legacy, we are also confident in the strength of the ITD team and the path ahead," said Moad.