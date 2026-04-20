Look, but don’t touch: Idaho Fish and Game issues Spring warning for baby wildlife

IDAHO (KIFI) — With spring in the air and baby wildlife season in full bloom, Idaho Fish and Game is issuing an important reminder to hikers and outdoor enthusiasts: "Enjoy the sight, but remember it is best to leave young wildlife alone."

As people head out into the Gem State's backcountry, IDFG says they're bound to see young wildlife, but warn that human intervention usually does more harm than good.

Every spring, IDFG offices are flooded with calls from well-meaning citizens who believe they’ve saved an orphaned animal. In reality, these animals are rarely abandoned.

"While these folks typically mean well, the sad reality is they are often doing more damage than good when they intervene," the department stated in a news release. "Typically, mom was not far away to begin with."

It may look like neglect to the human eye, but wildlife experts explain that "babysitting" in the wild looks very different from human parenting. Mothers often leave their offspring for extended periods to:

Forage for food

Divert predators

Rest

The department’s advice is simple: Give them space.

"When it comes to wildlife babies, wildlife mothers know best," states the release. "If you find a baby bird, duckling, gosling, deer fawn, or other critter, the best approach is to leave it undisturbed. Then, if you wish, contact your nearest Fish and Game office. Fish and Game employees are happy to take calls about apparently orphaned or injured animals, answer your questions, and, when it is absolutely necessary, retrieve animals."

IDFG also reminds the public that it is illegal in Idaho to take most wildlife species from the wild to keep as pets. Wild animals require highly specialized care and diets that the average household cannot manage.

For more information, click HERE.

