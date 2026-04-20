“Rapidly changing conditions”: TCSAR urges caution following multiple weekend rescues

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) — Teton County Search and Rescue is urging outdoor enthusiasts to be extra cautious during the unpredictable spring transition after crews responded to multiple emergency calls over the weekend.

Avalanche Victim Short-Hauled Near Teton Pass

The first rescue began at 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 18, when a local snowboarder was caught in an avalanche while descending the Great White Hump, north of Teton Pass. The man severely injured his leg in the snowslide.

According to TCSAR, this incident marks the second time this month a backcountry skier or snowboarder has been caught and injured in an avalanche within this specific zone.

Members of the snowboarder's group provided immediate first aid while TCSAR flew in a short-haul helicopter team. Volunteers reached the scene within 54 minutes of the initial 911 call and flew the injured man to an awaiting ambulance on the Teton Pass.

"This incident is another reminder for skiers and snowboarders to be extra cautious during this transitional period in the Tetons, when snow conditions may change rapidly from hour to hour, day to day," said TCSAR in the post.

Exhausted Hikers Rescued Near Game Creek

Less than 24 hours later, at 4:53 p.m. Sunday, crews received a second call for help. Two hikers attempting a loop from Cache Creek to the Game Creek Divide via the Skyline Trail found themselves unable to complete the trek.

After reaching the Game Creek Divide, the pair called 911 and told dispatch they were too exhausted to continue. Dispatchers told the hikers to make their way toward the Cache/Game junction to meet rescuers.

Two TCSAR volunteers responded in a side-by-side vehicle up Cache Creek, bringing with them food and water. When the hikers were not at the junction as expected, the volunteers hiked in on foot about 1.5 miles up the trail, where they found the tired hikers.

The volunteers gave them food and water and assisted them back down the trail to the vehicle. From there, the team transported them to their vehicle at the Cache Creek trailhead.