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Large Rexburg Police training exercise scheduled today at Frontier Credit Union

RPD
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Published 3:00 PM

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — The Rexburg Police Department is notifying the surrounding community of an important training exercise scheduled for tonight at the Frontier Credit Union on 2nd E. Police say the training will draw a large group of law enforcement and emergency vehicles to the area.

To ensure a successful training, police are asking the community to avoid building until the exercise concludes.

The road and sidewalk outside will remain open during the training. For more information, click HERE.

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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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