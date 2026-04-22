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Hawthorne Middle School closed Thursday due to plumbing issue

Hawthorne Middle School
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Published 3:53 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — There will be no classes at Hawthorne Middle School in Pocatello tomorrow, Thursday, April 23, due to an unexpected plumbing issue.

Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 is working to address the issue and anticipates classes will resume as scheduled on Friday, April 24.

District leaders say all after-school activities, including track practice, are canceled Wednesday and Thursday, due to the issue. All activities are expected to resume Friday.

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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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