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US-20 Traffic Alert: Buffalo River Bridge repairs set to begin Monday in Island Park

ITD
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Published 12:23 PM

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) — Starting next week, the Idaho Transportation Department will begin work on the Buffalo River Bridge in Island Park.

On Monday, April 27, crews will begin working to stabilize the soil where the bridge meets the roadway and repave sections to create a smoother ride and "preserve the longevity of US-20 in the area."

Throughout the duration of the project, US-20 traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction around Buffalo River Bridge and Pond’s Lodge.

ITD anticipates the construction will be done before the Memorial Day holiday, which marks a significant influx of recreational traffic for the summer season in the surrounding Yellowstone area. For up-to-date info on traffic impacts through the area during the project, click HERE.

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