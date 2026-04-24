Idaho couple donates 330 acre ‘oasis’ to land trust to create a nature preserve instead of subdivisions

Originally Published: 24 APR 26 14:36 ET

By Lorien Nettleton

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TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KIVI) -- The breakneck pace of growth in Southern Idaho has seen more and more open spaces transform into subdivisions, but one couple has a different vision for the future of their land.

Melody and Charlie Lenkner, who have owned a 330-acre property south of Twin Falls since the 1980s, chose to donate their land to the Magic Valley Land Trust rather than sell it to developers.

The parcel, located at the base of the South Hills, will become the Cottonwood Canyon Nature Preserve.

"Several developers have approached us to buy it because they’re purchasing land all around it. We [realized] would be rolling over in our graves if we saw that... if we heard in our little graveyard that it turned into a development," said a laughing Melody Lenkner.

"It's really a way of keeping a little piece of what used to be," added Melody.

The property is covered in sagebrush, with Cottonwood Creek forming a canyon and a pond through the center of it all.

The couple wanted the land preserved as a place where the public could gently interact with wildlife.

"And I guess in the back of our minds, we have that as an idea. So bless the land trust, that they have taken that responsibility on," Melody Lenkner said.

Charlie Lenkner seconded the sentiment, saying, "It's like a godsend as far as our aspirations."

Karl Ruprecht, a board president of the Magic Valley Land Trust, has visited the property the past couple of years to prepare the land for its future as a preserve.

"And really, what we found— it’s a nice oasis in the desert," explained Ruprecht. "It attracts a surprising amount of wildlife."

"Lots of mule deer, coyotes, badger, river otter, wood rats, kangaroo rats, two kinds of skunks, porcupine— they’re a pretty big variety of stuff is out here— so that’s really neat," Ruprecht said.

The Magic Valley Land Trust has helped landowners secure conservation easements on 15 properties, mostly farming properties with scenic or historic value, to protect them from being developed into subdivisions. However, the Cottonwood Canyon Nature Preserve will be different.

"We are going to own and manage it with public access so the people of the Magic Valley can enjoy it indefinitely," added Ruprecht.

"My whole life growing up there in southern Idaho, I have gotten so much benefit from— you know— the canyons, the parks in the canyons, and the public land," Ruprecht said.

"The Magic Valley is growing so quickly right now, and there are a lot of wonderful things that come with that," said Ruprecht. "We want people to live here and have great places to live, but it’s also important to preserve a few of the special places. And they’re going to become more and more valuable as the population grows."

A few things need to get ready before the preserve can open to the public, including parking and gates. Ruprecht expects it to be open to the public within a year. "It’s just going to be a quiet, peaceful place to walk on trails and observe wildlife."

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