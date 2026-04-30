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Multiple units responding to structure fire near Ammon

KIFI
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Published 4:37 PM

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) — Local firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire near Ammon on 4832 E Ririe Highway. Multiple units with the Idaho Falls Fire Department are on the scene.

The initial call came in just after 4 p.m., according to IFFD Pulsepoint. Earlier in the afternoon, a billowing pillar of smoke was visible from the Local News 8 skycam.

Local News 8 has a team on the scene and will provide additional updates on this developing story throughout the afternoon.

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