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Classes Cancelled Compass Academy Tomorrow due to Threat

Compass Academy closed early because of a main water break to the school.
KIFI/Jeff Roper
Compass Academy closed early because of a main water break to the school.
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New
Published 9:50 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - Classes at Compass Academy in Idaho Falls will be canceled Thursday, May 7th after a student received an anonymous threat targeting the school.

The Idaho Falls police department is investigating, and says it has not yet determined whether the threat is credible.

District officials say they are taking a cautious approach while the investigation continues.

Dora Erickson Elementary, which shares the campus with compass academy, will remain open tomorrow.

As an extra safety measure, Idaho Falls Police will be on site in the morning.

Students will go directly into the building upon arrival and doors will remain locked throughout the day.

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Abi Martin

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