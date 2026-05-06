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Missing Blackfoot man with dementia found safe

Blackfoot Police
By
Updated
today at 2:14 PM
Published 1:49 PM

UPDATE:

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) — In an update posted shortly after 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, the Blackfoot Police Department confirmed that 76-year-old Tom Loefler has been located.

ORIGINAL:

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) — The Blackfoot Police Department is searching for a missing endangered adult, 76-year-old Tom Loefler.

Loefler has dementia and was last seen leaving his home along Lilac St. in Blackfoot. Police say he left the house this morning without his phone, carrying a blue backpack, and is believed to be in danger.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Blackfoot Police Department Dispatch Center at 208-785-1234.

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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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