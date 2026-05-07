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Classes will continue at Compass Academy on Friday

Compass Academy closed early because of a main water break to the school.
KIFI/Jeff Roper
Compass Academy closed early because of a main water break to the school.
By
today at 9:41 PM
Published 9:46 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - Compass Academy will be open again tomorrow, May 8. 

The school was closed on Thursday after a student received a general threat against the school. 

The investigation by Idaho Falls Police remains ongoing. 

And as an added measure of caution, officers from the Idaho Falls Police will be present at Compass Academy Friday morning.

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