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Caribou-Targhee National Forest reduces Tunnel Fire closure area

Caribou-Targhee National Fores
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Published 2:04 PM

ASHTON, Idaho (KIFI) — The Caribou-Targhee National Forest has reduced the closure area surrounding the tunnel fire in Bear Gulch after crews made progress containing the fire. The fire, which burned approximately 0.25 acres, is now contained with activity limited to hot spots inside the Bear Gulch railroad tunnel.

The fire behavior has been described by forest officials as smoldering and creeping. Firefighters have been unable to fully access the inside of the tunnel due to unstable structural conditions.

The updated closure area is now limited only to the tunnel itself and the area immediately surrounding it. Forest Service Trail 001 remains open to the public. The cause of the Tunnel Fire is still under investigation.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Ashtons, Idaho
Bear Gulch
Caribou-Targhee National Forest
Forest Service Trail 001
Tunnel Fire

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