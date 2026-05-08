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Idaho Falls resident hospitalized following Thursday night house fire

IFFD
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Published 10:49 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — An Idaho Falls resident was rushed to the hospital after a house fire Thursday night.

The fire happened around 6:30 at the corner of Homer Avenue and Stanger Drive. According to the Idaho Falls Fire Department, when its crews arrived on the scene, they found flames venting from a back bedroom window

Fortunately, the resident had already gotten out of the house and was taken to Idaho Falls Community Hospital for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control using two hose lines. However, the total damage to the home is estimated at $100,000.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

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Bailee Shaw

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