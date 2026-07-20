Local students bring home top honors and scholarships from regional youth leadership rally

The following is a news release from Idaho Falls Power:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Idaho Falls Power proudly sponsored 10 local high school students to attend the 2026 Idaho Consumer-Owned Utilities Association (ICUA) Youth Rally, where they joined 90 students from Idaho, the Pacific Northwest and Alaska for a week of leadership development, teamwork and personal growth.

Each student received a $500 scholarship from Idaho Falls Power for representing the utility and the community at the annual leadership conference held at Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa.

"The Youth Rally is an incredible experience," said Christopher Jensen, Community Relations Coordinator for Idaho Falls Power. "Watching these students grow in confidence, build lasting friendships and represent Idaho Falls with such character and enthusiasm throughout the week is incredibly rewarding. They are exceptional young people, and we're excited to see the positive impact they'll make in our community and wherever life takes them."

Throughout the week, students participated in leadership workshops, team-building activities, government and energy education sessions, an obstacle course, a tour of the Idaho State Capitol, recreational activities and community-building events designed to strengthen confidence, communication and leadership skills.

The Idaho Falls delegation once again distinguished itself by earning numerous scholarships and honors throughout the week.

Recent Idaho Falls High School graduate Anilyn Croft completed her year of service as Idaho Falls Power's Returning Director after helping lead and plan the 2026 Youth Rally. During the week, Croft was awarded one of only two $800 ICUA Returning Director Scholarships and also received the $500 Bobbi Wilhelm Memorial Scholarship, presented annually by Idaho Falls Power to its Returning Director.

“The Youth Rally gave me two years of real leadership experience I didn’t get in a classroom: public speaking in front of the whole camp, handling conflict and high-pressure situations, and learning how to delegate and trust the people around me instead of doing it myself,” said Croft. “I’m walking away much more confident and a better leader because of it.”

Idaho Falls High School senior Emma Neider was selected by her peers to serve as Idaho Falls Power's Returning Director for the 2027 ICUA Youth Rally. Neider also earned a $600 ICUA scholarship and was voted Miss Congeniality, an honor selected by fellow students.

Idaho Falls High School junior Hiro Quan was voted Mr. Congeniality and received a $600 ICUA scholarship. “Having both the Mr. and Miss Congeniality awards presented to Idaho Falls students highlights the character, leadership and positive attitudes they demonstrated throughout the week and says a lot about the amazing young people in our community,” said Jensen.

Additional scholarship and award recipients included Idaho Falls High School junior Lucy Okeson, who earned a $600 ICUA scholarship; Bonneville High School junior Cheyanne Clark, who received a $500 ICUA scholarship; and Skyline High School senior Bella Jensen, who was recognized with an Outstanding Achievement Award.

Students selected by Idaho Falls Power to attend the 2026 ICUA Youth Rally included:

Anilyn Croft - Idaho Falls High School (Returning Director)

Emma Neider - Idaho Falls High School

Hiro Quan - Idaho Falls High School

Lucy Okeson - Idaho Falls High School

Cheyanne Clark - Bonneville High School

Bella Jensen - Skyline High School

Josiah Gerling - Watersprings

Adan Acosta - Skyline High School

Grace Katseanes - Idaho Falls High School

Anna Cochran - Watersprings

Idaho Falls Power has proudly participated in the ICUA Youth Rally for decades as part of its commitment to develop future leaders. The annual scholarship program is open to eligible Idaho Falls area high school sophomores and juniors whose parent or legal guardian is an Idaho Falls Power customer.

Applications for the 2027 ICUA Youth Rally will open next year. For more information, visit www.ifpower.org or call Idaho Falls Power at 208-612-8430.