Razor’s Edge Boxing Club prepares for 8th annual Rumble in the Jungle event

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The punches thrown during training may not be what fans remember.

But for the fighters at Razor’s Edge Boxing Club, those hours inside the gym are what prepare them for the biggest moments.

The club is getting ready for the 8th annual Rumble in the Jungle boxing event on July 25, bringing local fighters together for a night of competition in Idaho Falls.

The event has become the biggest fundraisers of the year for Razor’s Edge, helping support the club’s operations, travel expenses, and equipment needs.

“We use this show to pay our bills,” head coach Holly Gregson said. “We use it for travel for our coaches and to buy gear and equipment we might not normally be able to afford.”

The event also gives hometown fighters the chance to compete in front of their friends and family.

But coaches say the goal at Razor’s Edge goes beyond boxing.

The gym focuses on building confidence, discipline, and character while teaching fighters how to handle challenges both inside and outside the club.

“We teach more than just boxing,” head coach Holly Gregson said. “We teach morals, ethics, and how to be a good person.”

For young fighter Marcelo Renteria, those lessons have helped him outside the gym as well.

“People would push me and stuff,” Renteria said. “Boxing helped me learn what to do when situations happen like that.”

Juliana Gomez says boxing has helped her overcome doubts and hopes more girls feel encouraged to step into the sport.

“Don’t be afraid or embarrassed because you’re a girl,” Gomez said. “Girls can beat up guys too.”

The night’s main event will feature Idaho Falls fighter Martin Gordo, who is preparing to compete in front of his hometown crowd after six years in the amateur ranks.

While Gordo is focused on his own fight, he says the biggest reward is seeing his teammates improve.

“It’s not just me,” Gordo said. “It’s the team.”

Fans will come to Rumble in the Jungle for the action inside the ring, but Razor’s Edge Boxing Club says the biggest victories happen long before the opening bell.