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First responders rescue trapped senior dog from steep Swan Valley hillside

SVFD
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Published 10:46 AM

SWAN VALLEY, Idaho (KIFI) — A local dog is safely back in her owner's arms after becoming trapped on a steep hillside Wednesday night.

Wednesday evening, an elderly dog named Bentley accidentally wandered down a steep slope and found herself stuck waist-deep in a slide of loose rocks. Shortly before 7 p.m., the Swan Valley Fire Department and the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene to rescue the old pup.

A team of five first responders navigated the steep terrain to reach the stranded dog. Photos posted by the SVFD capture a heartwarming scene: crew members carefully balancing on the gravel slope, gently petting and comforting a nervous Bentley as they worked to dig the pup out.

Thanks to their swift work, Bentley was safely hoisted back up the hillside into her owner's waiting arms.

"While we don’t often get calls like this, it warmed our hearts to help out this sweet pup and her owner and to have a happy ending," SVFD wrote in a post featuring Bentley proudly posing with her heroes.

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bonneville county sheriff's office
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Swan Valley Fire Department
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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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