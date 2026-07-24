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Idaho Falls Chukars

Chukars explode for 19 runs to open series against Great Falls

Idaho Falls Chukars
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Published 10:56 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Falls Chukars continued their strong second-half play Friday night, defeating the Great Falls Voyagers 19-14 to open a three-game series.

Trailing 2-0 in the third inning, Emilio Barrera got the Chukars on the board with his first home run of the season. His teammates celebrated with a playful silent treatment before mobbing him in the dugout.

Later in the inning, Justin Trimble launched a three-run home run to the opposite field, helping cap a five-run frame and give Idaho Falls the lead.

The Chukars' offense stayed hot the rest of the night, earning a 19-14 win to improve their second-half record to 5-4.

Article Topic Follows: Idaho Falls Chukars
Emilio Barrera
Great Falls Voyagers
Idaho
idaho falls
Idaho Falls Chukars
Justin Trimble

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