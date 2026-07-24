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Deceased identified in two-vehicle crash near Malad

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Published 1:50 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bannock County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the identity of the deceased following the two-vehicle crash in Malad earlier this week.

Jacob Reynolds, 31, of Pocatello, was identified after a collision northbound on Interstate 15 at milepost 20 in Bannock County on Wednesday, July 22, 2026.

Next of kin has been notified and the incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

“My deepest sympathies go out to Jacob’s family and friends who are grieving this unexpected loss,” said Coroner Torey Danner. 

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Stephanie Lucas

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