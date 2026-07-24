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Highway 21 remains closed near Stanley following major mudslide

ITD
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Published 10:39 AM

STANLEY, Idaho (KIFI) — Road crews are continuing to clear a central Idaho highway following a major mudslide on Thursday.

State Highway 21, west of Stanley between Grandjean and Banner Summit, has been closed since early yesterday morning, July 23rd. Photos released by the Idaho Transportation Department reveal a stretch of pavement buried under deep dirt, large boulders, and washed-out logs.

Crews brought in heavy machinery Thursday to begin clearing the debris, but ITD officials warn that incoming weather could slow progress.

"With more rain in the forecast, we expect the highway could remain closed for about a week, though we are hopeful crews can reopen it sooner," states the post.

The Sawtooth National Forest closed the Grandjean campground and surrounding trails due to the mud and debris.

For updates on road closures and traffic impacts, click HERE.

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