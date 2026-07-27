Fall River Electric announces partnership on new power plant

ASHTON, Idaho (KIFI) — Fall River Rural Electric Cooperative is partnering on a new power generation project in northern Idaho aimed at helping keep electricity reliable and affordable for customers across eastern Idaho and southwestern Montana.

The project, being developed through PNGC Power, will use natural gas technology that officials say will be among the most efficient and lowest-emitting power plants in the region. The plant is also expected to have the ability to blend hydrogen into its fuel supply in the future as the technology and infrastructure become available.

According to Fall River Electric, the project is part of the cooperative's long-term plan to meet growing energy demand and strengthen the region's electric grid.

Officials say recent storms, extreme temperatures, reduced hydropower and increasing demand for electricity have highlighted the need for additional dependable power sources.

"The hydropower capacity of the Northwest has been fully allocated so there is not plenty of hydropower left to meet growing electricity demand," Fall River Electric CEO and General Manager Bryan Case said. "Our members need power they can count on at prices they can afford."

PNGC Power CEO Jessica Matlock said the project is intended to help communities to have reliable and affordable electricity.

“Our member cooperatives serve families, farms, businesses, and small towns across the Northwest." said Jessica Matlock, Chief Executive Officer of PNGC Power. "This project is part of helping ensure those communities continue to have reliable and affordable electricity in the years ahead.”

Fall River Electric is a nonprofit, member-owned utility serving more than 16,000 customers across eastern Idaho, southwest Montana and western Wyoming.

For more information about Fall River Electric and the project, visit Fall River Electric's website