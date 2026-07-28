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Idaho Falls martial arts gym raises funds for student competition travel

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today at 10:31 AM
Published 10:48 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Omens Martial Arts in Idaho Falls is selling Domino's fundraiser cards to help its students compete at regional tournaments.

50% of the proceeds from these cards will directly support student travel for competitions.


The fundraising initiative addresses the increasing travel costs for athletes, a direct result of the gym's recent growth.

Omens Martial Arts recently moved into a new space, providing additional room to manage its expanding membership and facilitate competition opportunities.


Omens Martial Arts has experienced significant growth in the last few months and over the past year. Anna, a representative of the gym, confirmed this expansion. “We've definitely grown in the last few months and in the last year as well,” owner Anna Kays said.

The training at Omens Martial Arts emphasizes discipline and technique. Most practice sessions focus on repetitions and learning skills, rather than sparring, long before students enter competitions. One student shared the benefits of this approach. “It gives us a little more discipline and teaches us some lifelong skills and how to defend ourselves,” one student said.

Parents note that the positive impact of the academy extends beyond the gym. One mother observed improvements in her child's confidence. “He's gained a lot of self-confidence,” one mother said. “He's a lot more confident in school and with his friends. He's improved a lot and his taekwondo skills. He's a lot more confident on the mat. He's made a lot of friends. He's happy.”

The academy offers classes for all ages, further supporting its growing community. Every fundraiser card sold helps students represent Omens Martial Arts at competitions across the region.

More information about the fundraising effort can be found on the Omens Martial Arts Facebook page.

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