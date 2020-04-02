Latter-day Saints to remove Angel Moroni during restoration work

Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints plans to temporarily remove the Angel Moroni statue from its Salt Lake Temple during restoration work.

The Deseret News reports workers at Temple Square in Salt Lake City installed a mobile crane Thursday.

Church spokesman Daniel Woodruff says the work will include removal of stones on temple spires that were displaced during a March 18 earthquake.

Woodruff says workers will temporarily remove the Angel Moroni statue and additional stones from the temple for preservation while the project is ongoing.

The work is expected to last several weeks.