Voter turnout in Utah breaks 1964 record

Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Utah had record high voter turnout this year, with a staggering 90% of active voters casting ballots.

About 1.5 million people voted in 2020, which is greater than the number of total registered voters in 2018, according to Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox. His office oversees elections.

The overwhelming majority of people voted by mail. The previous voter turnout record was 89.6% set in 1964.

The Utah State Board of Canvassers certified the election results Monday. Republican Donald Trump won the state easily. Cox, a Republican, won the governor's seat in the first wide-open race in more than a decade. Another closely watched contest was the 4th Congressional District in the Salt Lake City suburbs, where Republican Burgess Owens unseated Democratic U.S. Rep. Ben McAdams.