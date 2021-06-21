Long lines revive push for new system at Utah national park

Utah

MOAB, Utah (AP) — Record visitation and long lines at Arches National Park in Utah are reviving a push for a reservation system.

KUER reports Arches is on track to have its busiest year ever, and that increase in visitation has caused the park to close its gates over 80 times so far in 2021.

Other parks like Rocky Mountain in Colorado and Yosemite in California implemented reservation systems last year due to the pandemic and brought them back last summer.

Moab and Grand County officials say a similar system could help alleviate congestion and protect Arches.

But efforts to implement a timed-entry system there have failed in the past.