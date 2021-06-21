Small Utah plane crash that killed 2 sparks wildfire

Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A small plane crash that killed two people has also sparked a wildfire west of Salt Lake City.

State fire officials say the fire south of Grantsville had torched less than one square mile as of Sunday morning.

The crash happened Thursday night, when a small plane went down in Tooele County, near Rush Valley.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused it.

The National Transportation Safety Board says two people died.

Their identities were not immediately released.