Montana woman, granddaughter killed in Utah plane crash

Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A family member has identified the victims of a plane crash in Utah last week as a Montana woman and her 6-year-old granddaughter.

Alexandria Seigel of Havre tells KSTU-TV in Salt Lake City that her mother, Virginia Siegel, and her daughter, Elise Lawrence, were in the plane that crashed in the Deseret Peak Wilderness west of Salt Lake City last Thursday, sparking a wildfire.

Virginia Siegel was an experienced pilot and flew helicopters for the U.S. Army.

Siegel and Elise were traveling to California when the plane crashed.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.