Salt Lake City hits record high as heat wave persists

Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Salt Lake City has set another heat record, and high temperatures are expected to continue amid an excessive heat warning.

The National Weather Service says the airport in Utah’s capital hit 104 degrees Wednesday, breaking the previous record of 103 degrees that was set in 2002 and 2017.

Salt Lake City has now had 10 days with temperatures in the triple-digits.

Forecasters predict it could reach up to 105 degrees Thursday.

An excessive heat warning was in place for much of the state through at least Friday, and has been extended in St. George until Sunday at 10 p.m.