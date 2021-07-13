Utah governor: State reported inaccurate vaccination rate

Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah health officials have announced the governor’s previous assertion that the state had reached its goal of vaccinating 70% of adults by July Fourth was false because of a data error.

Republican Gov. Spencer Cox issued an apology to state residents on Monday, about a week after he publicly celebrated Utah surpassing its goal.

The governor says the mistake was a result of human error.

Health officials say the state miscounted how federally administered doses were categorized which led to some single doses being counted multiple times.

As of Monday, 67% of Utah adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.