Man dies Saturday in Davis County jail

Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A 58-year-old man was pronounced dead Saturday morning at the Davis County Correctional Facility.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported the man was booked into the jail on July 18.

According to a news release from the Davis County Sheriff’s Office, the man was found unresponsive during deputies’ security rounds on Saturday.

Medical staff and correctional officers immediately began to provide lifesaving care, according to the release, but the man died.

Internal and external investigations are being conducted, and the medical examiner’s office is doing an autopsy.

The sheriff's office says officials haven’t determined a cause of death yet, but it appears to be a medical issue.

The man’s family has been contacted, but officials aren’t sharing his identity yet.