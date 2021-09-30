Marie Osmond takes singing career in new symphonic direction

Utah

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic brought the world to a halt.

It also slowed Marie Osmond, but not for long.

The entertainer used the time to take her singing career in a different direction.

She’s cultivating her childhood love of opera in a new album and upcoming tour that features a symphony orchestra.

She has a new concert special called “An Evening with Marie” and acts in a Lifetime Christmas movie in December.

While her brothers rose to fame in pop music, Osmond calls herself the “weird child” in her family for loving opera and classical music.