Two officers killed, one injured in Tremonton while responding to domestic disturbance incident

TREMONTON, Utah (KIFI) - Two police officers were killed in a shooting Sunday night in Tremonton, Utah. A Sheriff’s deputy and a K9 were also injured in the shooting.

It happened when the officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at a home on 700 North and 200 East around 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Police said after the officers arrived at the home, a man with a gun came out and shot two officers.

Other responding officers soon took the suspect into custody.

The deputy and K9 are expected to be okay.