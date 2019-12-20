Wyoming Governor wants review of Rocky Mountain Power plans

Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon plans a very close look at Rocky Mountain Power's new Integrated Resource Plan. The plan, announced earlier this year, calls for closure of several coal-fired power plants, which could cost jobs in Wyoming.

Elements of the utility's short and long-term plans included early closure of several coal-fired units, including plants near Naughton, Kemmerer, and the Jim Bridger plants near Rock Springs. Rocky Mountain Power also planned to invest in more renewable energy,including wind farms, solar installations and battery systems in Wyoming.

"Because the IRP filed by Rocky Mountain Power will significantly impact the state of Wyoming and her workers, it is critical that we have a full understanding of how the company reached its conclusions, and whether the analysis that was conducted was correct, thorough and unbiased," Gordon said.

In November, the Wyoming Public Service Commission (PSC) issued an order initiating an investigation of the utility's plans. It set a public hearing for May 5-6, 2020 to hear more information about the plan and data supporting it.

Gordon has directed PSC to hire experienced persons or entities to analyze the data and modeling assumptions used by Rocky Mountain Power in making its decisions.