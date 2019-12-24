Women’s perspective to highlight JH Chamber

Wyoming

In recognition of the 150th anniversary of Women's Suffrage in Wyoming, the Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce will host a Business Over Breakfast featuring the female perspective on business ownership Thursday, January 2.

The speakers will include some of the region's most influential business leaders including Clarene Law of Town Square Inns, Ruth Ann Petroff of Snake River Roasting, Julie Guttomson, owner of VIM, Nicole Garrett of PRESenT, and Monay Olson of the Shine Group.

Jen Simon, Senior Policy Advisor to Equality State Policy Center will moderate the discussion.

"To kick off 2020, we want to recognize the Women's Suffrage Movement in Wyoming by listening to Jackson women who have advanced the business environment, each with their own approach and commitment," said Anna Olson, Chamber of Commerce CEO. "Chamber of Commerce Board Chair, Kris Shean, owner of Häagen Dazs, has invited an all-star panel to share their visions, fears, inspirations and stories. All are welcome; all will be inspired." Olson added.