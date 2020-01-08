Federal felon escapes from Wyoming re-entry center

Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) - A prisoner escaped from a Wyoming re-entry center in December after leaving to report to Healthcare for the Homeless and then perform a job search, federal authorities said.

Jeremiah Anthony Mahoney, 45, left the Casper Re-Entry Center Dec. 26 and did not return by his designated time of 5 p.m., KTWO-AM reported Tuesday. A U.S. Marshal filed a criminal complaint Monday in U.S. District Court.

The U.S. Bureau of Prisons and the U.S. Marshals Service were notified of Mahoney's escape before a federal magistrate issued an arrest warrant, authorities said.

The complaint did not explain why authorities waited 12 days before announcing the escape, officials said.

Mahoney was sentenced to 10 ! years followed by five years of supervised probation in September 2005 after being convicted in a jury trial for being a felon in possession of a firearm, authorities said. Mahoney was convicted in other states and Wyoming counties of robbery, aggravated assault and battery, burglary and other crimes, authorities said.

Mahoney was transferred from a federal prison in Illinois to the re-entry center in Wyoming in October 2019, authorities said. He was scheduled to be released in March.