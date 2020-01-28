Wyoming woman missing since early January found dead

Wyoming

LANDER, Wyo. (AP) - A central Wyoming woman missing since early January has been found dead.

Authorities aren't releasing further information about the death of 23-year-old Jade Keilee Wagon, including how she may have died and where she was found.

Wagon was last seen alive Jan. 2 inside the Shoshone Rose Casino near Lander.

Fremont County Chief Deputy Coroner Erin Ivie confirmed Wagon's death to KTWO Radio on Monday but declined to provide additional information, saying the investigation is ongoing.

