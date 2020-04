Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - Police say workers found human bones while digging in a back yard in Wyoming's capital city.

Investigators don't suspect foul play. They learned the home in downtown Cheyenne was built on a burial site dating to the 1870s.

The workers discovered the bones during sewer work Tuesday, Cheyenne police said in a release.

Police referred the case to the local coroner and state anthropologist.