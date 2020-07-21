Virus restrictions eased, Wyoming unemployment fell in June

Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) - Wyoming's unemployment rate fell to 7.6% in June, down from 8.8% in May as state officials lifted some public health orders for slowing spread of the coronavirus.

The rate released Tuesday by the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services was well below the nationwide figure of 11.1% and third-lowest in the U.S., the Casper Star-Tribune reported.

Natrona County had Wyoming's highest unemployment rate, 11%, while Albany County had the lowest, 4.5%.

Teton County had the largest drop in unemployment, from 15% to 9.3%. Park County (8.4% to 6.3%), Sheridan County (7.7% to 5.8%) and Sublette County (9.8% to 8.4%) also saw significant drops.

Several public-health orders regulating large, indoor gatherings remain in effect in Wyoming through July amid a resurgence in reported virus cases.